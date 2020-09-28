Riz Ahmed is a drummer who loses his hearing in this trailer for Sound of Metal

Our hearing is something that we can easily take for granted, especially in our younger years. Turning the volume up loud, partying to deafening music all the time, and not pursuing an occasional time of silence are things you will regret as you get older. Imagine losing your ability to hear when you’re still young though. The sound of nature, your favourite songs, the voice of your loved ones. It is a thought many of us haven’t even considered as a possibility.

And it is also what happens to Riz Ahmed’s character in Sound of Metal, where he plays a drummer in a band who suddenly goes deaf, throwing his entire world into chaos. Not only does it mean he can no longer pursue the career he loves, but he ends up losing those he loves around him as he moves to a house for the hearing impaired to find help in dealing with his new disability. It sounds like a rather depressing affair, but based on the trailer for Sound of Metal, it looks like it could be a rousingly inspirational affair that we can all be moved by:

Well, this certainly looks like a movie I am going to love. Not only does Ahmed look like he puts in a fantastic performance here, but the whole movie itself looks incredibly well told, with the sound design, in particular, standing out and probably bringing a lot to the story. It also doesn’t look like any drab affair with the trailer packing a fair amount of intensity and heart.

The Sound of Metal is directed by Darius Marder and also stars Olivia Cooke as Ahmed’s bandmate and girlfriend. The film is expected to release in select US theatres in November before coming to the rest of the world on December 4th via Amazon Prime Video. This looks like one of those movies that you don’t want to miss a beat of.

