Robert Downey Jr teams up with Netflix to adapt comic series Sweet Tooth

Thanks to the success of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr is not just one of the biggest superstars on the planet (even if Dolittle was a ginormous bomb), but one of the richest too. So what should he do with all that money? While building an army of robots and weapons that will unite superheroes around the world sounds like a nice idea, it’s a little harder to achieve in real-life and so instead we’re seeing Downey Jr get more involved in something a little more suited to his skills: Producing content of his own.

According to a new report by Screen Rant, that next big production he wants to work on is an adaptation of the comic book series Sweet Tooth, which he will be adapting for Netflix. Sweet Tooth is not a series about the love of chocolate but rather based on a DC Vertigo comic book series from Jeff Lemire, which ran for 40 issues from 2009-2013. The story follows the adventures of Gus, part deer and part boy, who leaves his forest home to discover the outside world has been destroyed by a cataclysmic event. He decides to join a group of misfits, consisting of humans and fellow animal-children hybrids, in order to find answers about this new world and his own origins. So, essentially a Mad Max and Bambi hybrid of sorts.

Jim Mickle (Hap And Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) will serve as showrunners for the first season, which is expected to feature eight one-hour episodes. The show will star Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte, and James Brolin, as the voice of the narrator. Downey will ultimately serve as a producer for the show through his production company.

Sweet Tooth sounds like an intriguing premise and its mix of fantasy and sci-fi cloud be a good fit for Netflix. With the potential to tell a story that can relate to a lot of people and that features some interesting characters, it could be one to watch out for when it eventually releases.

