Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson to helm the Labyrinth sequel

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth may have been a bit of a box office failure back in 1986, but the ambitious film, which was praised for its remarkable visual style, has since gone on to gain a cult following. Perhaps it was simply just too cheesy for the time but as a result of its devoted fanbase, the fantasy musical is getting a sequel that will see audiences once again return to the bizarre world created in the film.

Labyrinth was made equally famous thanks to the late David Bowie, who played the androgynous – and musically inclined – Jareth, the Goblin King. With his passing back in 2016, it was the catalyst that TriStar Pictures needed to get the franchise going again. And to give full tribute to Bowie, the film was not going to be a reboot but a sequel, one that the studio hope could further continue the legendary musician’s legacy and ensure no one else will play that role made famous by him.

Initially, Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez was brought on to direct the sequel, but he eventually stepped away to pursue other projects. We now have a report from Deadline which reveals that the studio has found their new director for the project and it’s someone who has equally strong skills in the horror genre in the form of Scott Derrickson.

Given that the original Labyrinth movie was not exactly a horror film (though that 80s fashion style may be regarded as such) it is surprising that the studio is targeting directors from that genre. However, following a string of scary movies, Derrickson’s most recent work is, of course, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, which was a very VFX-driven fantasy blockbuster. Perhaps Tristar wants Derrickson’s unique visual style for the project, which is based off a script by Maggie Levin (another horror luminary). It will be interesting to see what Derrickson can make of this material and how The Jim Henson Company and TriStar Pictures can bring this story to life.

