Scream 5 gets a silly official title; January 2022 release date confirmed

Do you like scary movies? Well, how about scary movie franchises that want to return to movie screens more than a decade after they already fizzled out? Well, then you’re in luck as the upcoming Scream reboot/sequel is back on track and set for a release early in 2022.

The fifth Scream film follows on from the events of 2011’s Scream 4 – which itself was set a decade after horror maestro Wes Craven’s original slasher trilogy made waves in the late 1990s/early 2000s – and once again sees members of the original cast back as the survivors of the Ghostface killer’s repeated killing sprees. Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton reprise their respective roles as reporter/author Gale Weathers, “final girl” Sydney Prescott, Sheriff Dewy Riley, and deputy Sheriff Judy Hicks. However, they will not be the leads in this film as it follows a new young cast, also living in the town of Woodsboro, who encounter a string of murders seemingly related to the infamous masked killer from the past.

And this is why this film is being billed as both a reboot and a sequel. And also why it’s now officially been given the really silly title of Scream. Yes, just Scream. Not Scream 5 or even 5cream. Just Scream. Not to be confused with Scream, y’know the movie that kicked off this franchise in 1996. Sigh.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team (2/3) November 18, 2020

and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022. #ScreamMovie @ScreamMovies (3/3) — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

This dumb moniker was confirmed by Kevin Williamson, the original writer of Scream (that’s the 1996 one) who also revealed that the production wrapped principal photography this week. Much like so many movies in 2020, Scream saw its production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened its release date. However, production resumed in September and the cast and crew apparently blazed through their work (despite a few additional positive cases of COVID-19 on set). This means that Scream will hit its 14 January 2022 release date.

Scream 5 Scream is penned by James Vanderbilt (White House Down, Independence Day: Resurgence) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock, Ready or Not). This will be the first entry in the franchise without the late Wes Craven at the helm. Instead, it is being co-directed by the duo of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Ready or Not, V/H/S) whom Williamson recently said has “blown [me] away” with the work they’ve done. The new cast of actors includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

