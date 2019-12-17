Star Wars franchise not done with current trilogy stars

This coming weekend is going to be an end of an era for Star Wars fans. The Skywalker saga as we know it will end with The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the third trilogy that started with A Force Awakens back in 2015. It will be an epic cinematic experience that will hopefully not just provide several answers to the many questions still lingering in fans’ minds but also give those teary-eyed fans a chance to say goodbye to some beloved and some not-so-beloved characters.

However while The Rise of Skywalker may be the last movie that we get which will feature the Skywalker characters, it won’t necessarily be the last film we get featuring some new and popular characters from the new trilogy like Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron. In a recent interview with LA Times, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the studio hasn’t exactly abandoned these characters and is keen to see them feature in future Star Wars movies.

I think it gives us a more open-ended view of storytelling and doesn’t lock us into this three-act structure. We’re not going to have some finite number and fit it into a box. We’re really going to let the story dictate that.

Considering that these new characters (played by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac respectively) remain popular with fans, it would be great if more opportunities are created for them to appear in future Star Wars adventures. It is also great though that the studio is considering no longer trying to build on big trilogies but focus rather on great ideas as and when they come up. It’s important, given recent unhappiness from fans about the films, to make each Star War movie the epic event it needs to be, rather than forcing storylines to conform to a 3-film structure.

Given though that we know little about any current future Star Wars movies at this point, it may be a while before we see them again – if indeed we ever do. So perhaps best to be prepared to say goodbye to all of them just in case this weekend.

