Star Wars: The Clone Wars composer Kevin Kiner talks about his love for the new franchise direction

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm and along with it, the rights to the Star Wars property, fans haven’t been too impressed with what has become of the franchise. While The Force Awakens was greeted with much fanfare and Rogue One was considered one of the greatest Star Wars movies ever, the last two sequel films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker received a mixed reception from fans while Solo made history for being the first film in the franchise to not make a massive return at the box office.

Still, that doesn’t mean everyone dislikes the new vision Disney has for the franchise which includes TV shows like The Mandalorian and there are many fans who have simply loved the fact that there is more Star Wars in their lives. One such fan is Kevin Kiner, who has been composing music for Star Wars: The Clone Wars series since 2008 and in a recent interview with Screen Rant, he talked about his love for the franchise, its new direction and the excitement of just getting to do more Star Wars projects:

…I sort of just always kind of put my head down and composed for what’s in front of me and so in terms of moving forward with the next whatever that might be in Star Wars, I just love doing it. I don’t think guys like Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy and people who are running the ship, they haven’t made a wrong call as far as I can see, so I’m happy to do whatever comes next and all I can say is I hope I get to compose for Star Wars as long as John Williams has, so in my 80s and still cranking I’ll be really happy about that.

Now I really wouldn’t have expected Kiner to ever come out and say anything negative towards his employers because the man needs a paycheque at the end of the day. Not to mention he is a composer, and let’s face it, John Williams’ incredible scores have always been the one consistent thing throughout the franchise. But it is a reminder that there is still a big legion of people out there who do love the new Star Wars experiences (myself included). Which side of the fence are you on?

