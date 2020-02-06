Tenth film of the Fast Saga could be split into two movies

If there is one franchise that I thought would be put to an end a long time ago, it was the Fast and Furious movies. After the third film, Tokyo Drift you kind of felt they had run out of ideas of what to do with a franchise about fast cars, but somehow the creative team and producers found a way to not just revive the franchise, but make it one of the biggest film franchise of all time that still just keeps going on.

The newly named Fast Saga is about to enter its ninth instalment with the trailer for F9 just dropping and revealing a film that looks set to only up the ante (and ridiculousness) of it all. It seems like the franchise just keeps packing more and more nitro’s to find a way of telling new stories and getting fans excited with its story and characters, but according to Vin Diesel – who also serves as one of the film’s producers – there is an end in mind for the franchise with the film’s tenth instalment seen as a way of finally tying the franchise and putting these characters and their cars in the parking garage.

Though it seems even that tenth instalment might find extra legs, as Diesel in a recent interview with Total Film, teased that the franchise’s final film is likely to be a two-parter, reminiscent of the way Harry Potter and The Hunger Games franchises were brought to an end:

“[We] started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.

So, even in teasing the end, Diesel wants to find a way for the franchise to just keep going on. As someone who has grown tired of its increasingly ridiculous stunts and superhero characters, I wouldn’t mind it ending sooner rather than later but it appears if the films keep being successful that they may find a way of keeping this engine going. Let’s hope they can somehow stick to their word and make that tenth instalment (part 1 and 2) the final call and work on something more original instead.

Last Updated: