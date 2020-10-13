The Addams Family 2 gets a creepy Halloween 2021 release date

America’s creepiest family is coming back next year. No Trump hasn’t been re-elected as US president– yet – so I guess I should say that America’s second creepiest family is making a return. I guess the Addams family has some work ahead of them to reclaim the crown they’ve held for so long.

They’ll be getting a chance to do just that in 20021, as a new teaser trailer revealed that the recent animated movie which featured the voices of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Finn Wolfhard, and Chloë Grace Moretz is getting a sequel, which is coming our way next year:

The teaser ultimately doesn’t reveal much of what to expect in the new film, but it a Halloween 2021 release date. Though perhaps that in itself is a bold statement given the current state of theatres and the world that is in the middle of a massive pandemic. MGM seems pretty confident that either the movie world will be back to (ab)normal next year or confident that whatever happens, people will be ready to see this movie. I guess if there is any franchise that could consider it fun to release in the middle of a pandemic, it would be The Addams Family.

We have no story details on where this sequel will take the first family of darkness (dammit, the Trumps have taken that throne as well), but we do know Bill Hader is joining the cast as an all-new character named Cyrus, while Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria) is set to replace Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams. The rest of the voice cast is all returning for this film.





