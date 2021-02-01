The GameStop Wall Street drama is getting a movie adaptation

It’s the classic David versus Goliath battle. The underdogs taking on the big boys. It’s the kind of setup that makes for the perfect sports film, so I guess it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we’re going to see the same setup form the basis of a movie all about the less exciting stock market.

The current battle on the US stock markets that have seen GameStop shares rises massively to take on the sheer greed of some hedge fund managers has definitely created a big storm of interest, placing the greed and bullying that has permeated the investment game firmly in the spotlight. It has also been a showcase of what happens when ordinary investors step into the ring and give greedy Wall Street brokers a taste of their own medicine.

And if the whole ordeal has been a little confusing to you because you’re too lazy to read up and research on all that is going on (even though Darryn has made it easy for you), well then, I have some good news for you as a movie will eventually make the entire drama a little more palatable to watch.

This comes as Deadline reports that MGM has already acquired the rights to a book proposal by author Ben Mezrich that is currently titled ‘The Antisocial Network’, which is going to detail the events behind one of the most exciting few weeks in US trading history.

It might seem a little bizarre for a movie studio to acquire rights to a book that hasn’t even been written yet, but with Mezrich’s 2009 book ‘The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal’ that was eventually adapted into the excellent The Social Network, the author knows how to craft a compelling story. With an understanding of the stock market and boardroom politics as well, Mezrich’s a safe bet as MGM believes that he can do it again and produce another captivating story.

Even though investment and stock markets would be a topic that could bore many, thanks to movies like The Social Network, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short, we know that they can make for exciting films when handled well. With a story as juicy as this past week has been, you can only imagine that a movie based on the whole saga is likely to be a prime example of how thrilling the world of commerce can really be.

Last Updated: