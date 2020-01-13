The Silence of the Lambs is getting a sequel series in “Clarice”

We may need to stock up on some Chianti and fava beans as we are about to once again enter the world of Thomas Harris’ The Silence of the Lambs. However, this time around, it appears that CBS and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will be moving away from the focus on Hannibal Lecter, who already had a series of his own, to the equally beloved FBI agent Clarice Starling.

According to a new report from Bleeding Cool, a pilot for this new series titled Clarice, has already been written with filming set to start soon and a full series order likely to be given soon. On the big screen, the role of Clarice Starling was first played by Jodie Foster in 1994’s award-winning Silence of the Lambs (winning her one of the film’s five Oscars), and then by Julianne Moore in the 2001 sequel Hannibal. Much like when the character of Hannibal Lector got his own TV series, it’s likely that the casting for the lead role of Clarice could also draw a fair amount of attention.

Clarice isn’t the first attempt at a TV series based around the character though, as in 2012 another production was in the works between MGM and Lifetime that would focus on the character after graduating from the FBI Academy. The project ultimately did not move forward. This time around though, it seems all the parts are in place. Both Kurtzman and Lumet released a statement about their involvement in the new series where they are looking forward to finally exploring this famous character more:

After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling. Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.

There are no details on exactly what aspect of Clarice’s life the series will involve and whether it will draw upon the sequel novel Hannibal at all or perhaps take the character in a different direction. Given the popularity of the character though, expect more news to come about the series soon.

