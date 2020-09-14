The world is watching this trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this powerful new Netflix film about a historic trial that also shines the light at how little the world has progressed since then.

They often say that history is the world’s greatest teacher. Well, in the matter of racial prejudice and police brutality, history probably teaches us that we haven’t come very far in addressing inequality and many of the wrongs of the past. Just as racial tensions in the US are hitting a new high with many protests and riots affecting parts of the country, comes this timely new trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix’s star-studded movie about one of the most high-profile court cases of all time.

Aaron Sorkin (A Few Good Men, West Wing, The Newsroom,) might be one of the best screenwriters in the business with many outstanding screenplays to his name, but now that he has turned his talents to directing too, he is showing that he is a master storyteller, both visually and narratively. His directorial debut Molly’s Game is easily one of the best movies of 2017, and balanced a complex and engaging story with remarkable tension and depth, and was filled to the brim with witty dialogue. The Trial of the Chicago 7 sees him flex those skills even more as the trailer showcases a film that brings out the best in his emotive storytelling.

This may be a well-told and powerful story that deserves to be watched on that basis alone, but it is also filled with immense talent with Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Danny Flaherty, and Noah Robbins starring as the seven on trial. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays an eighth man originally charged with the rest of the group, before his trial was severed, with Mark Rylance playing their lead defence attorney and Joseph Gordon-Levitt heading up the prosecution.

This film looks fantastic and its no wonder that it is being considered as an Oscar contender. The Trial of the Chicago 7 was initially supposed to be released by Paramount, but Netflix bought the film a few months ago in the hope of giving not just another great film for their subscribers, but potential awards success in the future. It’s probably a good move because as good as this movie looks, it’s not the kind of movie that is going to get much attention in theatres in the middle of a pandemic.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 releases on Netflix October 16.

