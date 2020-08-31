An augmented reality monster just wants a friend in this trailer for Come Play

Augmented reality technology provides some remarkable opportunities for us in terms of what it can do. In Come Play though, AR turns out to do something a little more than what it is supposed to. By revealing a lonely creature that is out looking for a friend, except only a friend that is going to make your life an absolute misery. Wait, did someone make a movie about Darryn?

This new horror film, from the mind of writer/director Jacob Chase, tells the story of Oliver (Azhy Robertson) a young boy, who like so many kids of this generation, has lost himself in all that his phone and tablet have to offer. However, when a mysterious creature decides to use his devices to befriend him and haunt him, thinks get really creepy, very fast and leave his parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) fighting to save him from a real-world horror:

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

It’s another horror film that appears to be built around a catchy gimmick and plenty of jump scares. What sells it for me though is the ghastly creature itself, who look properly terrifying. The trailer does a good job at showcasing the potential tension this film has to offer, despite the relative predictability in many of its scary scenes. There is also something about kids and hauntings that remains incredibly unsettling.

Come Play is expected to release in October in the US and has the makings of one of those horror films that could properly frighten audiences and provide us with many endless sequels that will ruin and tarnish the reputation of the first film for years to come. I get it, I’m old and cynical and should probably get more friends. Just not from the internet.

