This trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield is more than mere fiction

Charles Dickens is one of those legendary authors who had the ability to create deep and interesting characters woven into the themes of its era and yet somehow still remain relevant to this day. David Copperfield is one of those tales about a young man who overcomes a childhood of impoverishment to pursue a career as a writer in Victorian-era England. The story is filled with the trials of Copperfield’s life and many vibrant characters that impact his life. Dickens himself considered it his favourite novel, even though it’s probably not the most popular or well-known of all his great stories.

This new film about the life of David Copperfield though, titled The Personal History of David Copperfield is not that story you imagine. Yes, it still filled with the same difficulties and memorable characters, but director Armando Iannucci’s has infused this with massive doses of comedy and energy that could make this story even more appealing to a modern audience:

The movie sees Dev Patel take on the title role of David Copperfield where he is joined by a wealth of remarkable actors including Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton, Gwendoline Christie, Simon Blackwell and Benedict Wong. I’m not the biggest fan of Dickens’ story but this looks like it could be an entertaining film packed with good laughs. Dickens’s original tale was already packed with lots of satire, but this film only looks to increase it even more.

The Personal History of David Copperfield is scheduled for release around May this year and while it is unlikely to draw in large audiences, could certainly introduce a few new people to this beloved Dicken’s story.

Last Updated: