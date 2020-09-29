Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye play creepy killers again in this trailer for The Call

Many actors seek different film genres to work in, to show off their range and skill. For many actors, a paycheck is easy to earn when they just stick to a genre and allow themselves to be typecast, so that producers and directors know what they’re in for when hiring them. For Tobin Bell, whose career has shown somewhat of a resurgence thanks to the Saw films, that is playing a creepy villain in horror movies. And who can blame him if he does it so effortlessly?

His new horror movie is called The Call which sees him joined by another horror alumni in Lin Shaye, from the Insidious franchise. The film is set in 1987 and focuses on a group of small-town friends who find themselves having to survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. Along with Bell and Shaye, the film also stars Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Judd Lormand, and Sloane Morgan. But is it any good? Well, let’s look at the trailer to find out:

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

The premise for the movie wasn’t exactly original and the trailer doesn’t exactly add much either. Unlike a lot of trailers though, which perhaps reveal too much, this one teases a lot of terror without going into the specifics of what exactly is going on. That could be a sign of a clever and well-crafted plot behind all the scares.

The film boasts a decent creepy atmosphere and both characters played by Bell and Shaye come off as terrifying. I don’t expect The Call to be particularly good, but in a genre with few decent films, you don’t need to be great to stand out. The Call is scheduled for release this Friday, October 2, in the US.

