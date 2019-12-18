Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are on a quest to save their dad in this new trailer for Pixar’s Onward

Ever since Pixar burst onto the scene with their revolutionary CGI animation movie Toy Story, they’ve been redefining cinema thanks to a blend of stunning animation and powerful original stories. Over the years, some of that originality may have waned but despite that they have continued to push the boundaries of emotional storytelling and taking animated movies into territory they’ve not previously covered.

For Pixar’s upcoming Onward, they may be revisiting some familiar threads we’ve seen before. Like the combination of fantasy and magic mixed with the modern world that we’ve seen the likes of in Netflix’s Bright or the familiar family tropes of a son trying to connect with his father that has come up in many movies before. What Onward lacks in originality it more than makes up for with emotional heart, delightful characters and more fun than you can cast a spell at. Just take a look at this new trailer to find out for yourself:

Up until this point, Pixar has revealed only a few details about the story for Onward. In this trailer we finally get to understand the core plot that will drive the story as a pair of elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) receive a magic spell that will bring their father (who died when both were very young) back to life for just one day. Since magic is an art that has died out however, things go awry and they need to embark on a quest to restore the situation before they finally get to spend time with their dad that they so dearly miss.

Expect a lot of the incredible fun that you’d look for in a Pixar movie along with those teary moments that they also have a reputation for delivering on. Expect this film to cast a spell on its audience when it releases on March 5, 2020.

Alongside Holland and Pratt, this Dan Scanlon directed film features the vocal talents of Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer and Mel Rodriguez. You can check out more of the characters in some newly released posters below:











