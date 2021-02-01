Two friends have the adventure of a lifetime in the comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is the unwieldy rhyming title for the upcoming comedy feature from the Bridesmaids pairing of Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig. Mumolo and Wiig co-wrote the movie, which is directed by Josh Greenbaum (New Girl), and also co-star as the titular Barb and Star respectively.

They’re a pair of lifelong friends who’ve lived their entire lives in their small Midwestern town, and in order to celebrate their friendship and inject some excitement into their lives they decide to take a trip to the resort of Vista Del Mar in Florida. But the pair get far more than they bargained for when their vacation turns into an adventure, as they encounter unexpected romance and also become entangled in a plot to murder everyone in the town.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes.

Let’s take a look:

This looks completely ridiculous, in a good way! It’s just bright, colourful, and utterly silly – this is basically the perfect movie to sit back and watch if you’ve had a long, stressful day at work and just need to unwind. Mumolo and Wiig are obviously having a lot of fun playing the naïve and wide-eyed Barb and Star, and I think we should enjoy watching them too.

What do you think?

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar will be available via digital and on-demand on 12 February. It also stars Jamie Dornan, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Damon Wayans Jr., Michael Hitchcock, Kwame Patterson, and Reyn Doi.

