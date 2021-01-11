Very positive WandaVision early reactions call it weird, funny, and compelling

COVID-19 officially did what Thanos couldn’t as it stopped the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its tracks. We got so used to Marvel boss Kevin Feige delivering two or three hits a year, but it’s now been 18 months since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home closed out the MCU’s Phase 3. The likes of Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eternals, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings should have kicked off the new era of Marvel, but they got pushed back along with everything else.

But the MCU officially returns this coming Friday, 15 January 2021, when the long-anticipated WandaVision debuts on Disney+. We’ve been left massively intrigued and confused (unless my crazy theory is right!) by the WandaVision trailers so far which seem to show Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s somehow-alive-again Vision inside a strange world that pulls heavily from classic American sitcoms through the decades, complete with a live studio audience. Just what is going on? No idea. But what we do know now though, is that it’s apparently great!

Some US-based journalists were able to watch the first three episodes of WandaVision and they revealed their reactions over the weekend, and they’re very positive. Just about everybody mentions just how weird and strange the whole thing is, completely bucking the Marvel formula, which we expected. What might surprise people though is that the sitcom angle is not just for aesthetics as WandaVision is apparently genuinely really funny, with Olsen and Bettany killing their scenes. That’s when they don’t get upstaged by Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbour and Teyonah Parris’ mysterious Monica Rambeau. It’s not just about the laughs though as there’s apparently a MAJOR far-reaching mystery that is slowly being played out that should keep fans hooked. Check out the reactions below.

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough.



It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery.



It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows.



There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

How #WandaVision approaches what we think is normal and what isn’t makes it an incredibly fun watch just three episodes in. I am impressed at how much it offers fans waiting for MCU content while still showing restraint. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision offers humor, drama and suspense all in its half-hour chunks. I will say it is good the first two episodes are being offered up front as they really set up what the show is about. Marvel fans have been waiting, their patience will be rewarded. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

Watched 3 eps of @MarvelStudios’ @wandavision! I love that rather than doing a 3hr MCU movie they’re exploring TV as a medium. So far it’s a fun head trip, Olsen & Bettany make a surprisingly able comedy team. Layering in LOTS of Easter Eggs & clues. Kathryn Hahn steals the show! pic.twitter.com/oQXSq8XgXx — Max Evry (@maxevry) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is unlike anything you’ve seen before in the MCU. It’s so strange, funny, and the mystery is compelling (albeit a slow burn. Fans of vintage sitcoms will adore its commitment to the details, while still being genuinely funny. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) January 9, 2021

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

I’ve seen the first three episodes of #WandaVision and man is it my jam. If you fret that all superhero stories can feel the same, here is big proof otherwise. I found it delightfully trippy and intriguing. I love what I’ve seen so far and can’t wait to see the entire season. January 9, 2021

The entire cast of #WandaVision is great and fully commited to the stylized approach but Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is truly outstanding and one of those “Man, if awards shows weren't snobby about superhero stuff, she would likely get an Emmy nomination” situations. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is a weird way to return to the MCU (remember, it was MEANT to be the fourth project of of Phase 4) and will take some adjustment for those seeking a traditional superhero story, but I think it will grab people more and more if they accept it’s doing its own thing. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

For those asking, the first three episodes of #WandaVision all run around 30 minutes, credits included, give or take a minute or two. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

The detailed craftsmanship & practicality that went into recreating the spirit of classic sitcoms is absolutely stunning, but the real magic trick is Shakman's mastery over a complex tone. It's hysterical, tense, compelling, otherworldly. One of my FAV MCU entries. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vWHIzdi2hz — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is magical and hysterical. I’m sure it’ll get there eventually but it’s also refreshingly not Marvel™. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut.



Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany deliver their best performances in the MCU whilst Teyonah Parris shines in every scene she’s in.



The series serves as a magnificent return to the MCU whilst paving its own path. pic.twitter.com/IzZCIrSyT9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

That is a whole lot of praise! Maybe the disrupted release schedule worked out for the better so that our first return trip to the MCU is something this fresh and different? Apparently, so different that it will also apparently feature fictional TV commercials during the show, according to Feige. Damn, that is really leaning hard into your pitch. It was also revealed late last week that WandaVision will be kicking off this Friday with a double-episode premiere before the remainder of its first season plays out on Disney+.

We now also know that WandaVision’s first season will be nine-episodes long which means it will finish just two weeks before the six-episode The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and then it’s just another month before Black Widow drops. So yes, we are definitely back into the Marvel swing of things.

Last Updated: