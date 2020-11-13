WandaVision gets official early 2021 release date

Despite the huge dump of really cool info we got earlier in the week, there’s still a massive amount of mystery surrounding Marvel’s WandaVision. Just about the only thing we knew for sure was that the upcoming Disney+ miniseries (which, thanks to COVID-19 shuffling release schedules will be kicking off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is shaping up to be the most unconventional and interesting offer yet from the comic book studio. Well, now we know one other fact: When it’s releasing.

A previous Disney+ showcase reel had seemingly indicated that WandaVision would be debuting on the streaming service in December. But an official announcement from Marvel has now revealed that WandaVision will premiere a bit later on 15 January 2021. There really isn’t much else to this story, other than a sliiiiiiiightly different cut of the previously released trailer (just a small handful of quick scenes added to its start and end), so I’m just going to copy-paste the rest of the full press release here:

The captivating new series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kat Dennings, who reprises her role as Darcy Lewis from Marvel Studios’ Thor and Thor: The Dark World; Randall Park, who reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp; and newcomers Kathryn Hahn, who plays their plucky neighbor, and Teyonah Parris, who plays the adult Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced in Captain Marvel. The series is directed by Matt Shakman.

