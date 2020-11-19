Watch: A Disturbance in The Force documentary trailer dives into how the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special came about

In the wake of the recent Star Wars trilogy, many fans will likely remind you that the Force is not always strong with this franchise. While Star Wars remains one of the most popular and iconic film series of all time that is now finding massive success in a series format through The Mandalorian on Disney+, it has had its fair share of disappointments over the years.

Depending on which type of fan you are, that disappointment is either focused on Lucas’ prequel trilogy or the more recent films that saw the likes of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker divide fans. For real fans though, this shouldn’t be the enemy as while some of these movies have flaws, they are all still enjoyable and entertaining to watch. The real turkey in the Star Wars canon actually comes from November 17, 1978. Following the massive success of the first Star Wars film, creator George Lucas and co decided to do a Star Wars Holiday Special to promote the franchise to younger kids and hopefully sell some more toys to them over Christmas. Oh and debut this little character named Boba Fett.

The only problem was, it was absolutely awful and was so poorly received that Lucasfilm has never shown it since. Now a new documentary is coming out titled A Disturbance in the Force about the making of this horrendous TV special and how the studio came about making it and all the stars, fans and even George Lucas himself, trying to forget it ever happened in the first place:

I have never watched the Star Wars Holiday Special and likely never will, given that new owners Disney are also unlikely to ever release this real turd – or have perhaps already burnt every known copy to ensure it never gets out there in totality. However, after just seeing glimpses of it in this documentary, I am definitely keen to get my hands on it, even if just to see how terrible it can be.

A Disturbance in the Force is scheduled for release sometime in 2021, provided Disney doesn’t try and prevent this from ever seeing the light of day either.

Last Updated: