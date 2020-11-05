Watch: Jackie Chan in the globe-trotting action feature Vanguard

Vanguard is the upcoming action comedy starring Jackie Chan and reunites him with director Stanley Tong – the pair previously worked together on movies like Supercop, Rumble in the Bronx, and First Strike back in the ‘90s. Chan stars as the CEO of the titular international security firm who’ve been tasked with protecting an accountant who’s landed in the crosshairs of a dangerous mercenary group.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization.

As many of you will know, the now 66-year-old Chan still regularly performs his own stunts. Vanguard made news back in late 2019 when Chan revealed that he’d nearly drowned while performing a stunt during a chase scene. Let’s take a look:

This reminds me a lot of Chan’s B-grade action/comedies from decades past because there’s a lot going on here, and unfortunately most of it isn’t very good. The action sequences look like they could be a lot of fun to see exploding into your eyeballs, excluding those CGI lions which I’m trying my best to forget, but the rest just looks like a mess. Bad acting, bad dialogue, jokes that land so badly they make belly flopping from the high dive board look good, and a plot that’s so frenetically globe-trotting that you just can’t settle in to what you’re watching.

Jackie Chan delivers his trademark high-octane comedy-action, but that’s about it. The only reason to watch this is because you’re a fan of his, but if you’re a fan of kickass accountants, rather watch Ben Affleck’s The Accountant. What do you think?

Vanguard is due for release in the US on 20 November. It also stars Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Miya Muqi, Zhu Zhengting, Fady Zaky, and Xu Ruo Han.

