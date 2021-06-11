Watch Jessica Chastain’s unreal transformation in this trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

If there is any industry that is perhaps more theatrical than Hollywood itself, then it’s the world of the televangelist. While I wouldn’t want to criticise their religion in any way, the sheer amount of charisma and spectacle required to put on the shows they do requires extraordinary theatrical skills. And while some might have a noble heart, sadly many are in it just for the money.

And now the story of one of the most celebrated and popular televangelists of all times is getting told, as Jessica Chastain transforms into the role of Tammy Faye Baker, creator of the Christian news program The PTL Club with her then-husband Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Garfield), which soon grew to develop the world’s largest religious network (and even a theme park). Known as much for their spectacle and showmanship’s, as her messages, the film tackles her rise to worldwide fame and dramatic fall as allegations of fraud and rape emerged against her husband, as the below trailer unveils:

Wow. Well, let’s just start with how transformative Chastain is in the role of Tammy Faye. She is barely recognisable in some scenes and in this trailer alone we are seeing a full gamut of emotions on display in what looks like a truly mesmerising performance from the actress. Equal to the task of the wool er and her husband pulled over the eyes of many. Let’s not forget Andrew Garfield who looks equally captivating here and also the story which holds no punches in showing how a combination of incredible charisma and human gullibility led to people falling for their on-screen antics, while the behind-the-scenes lives were filled with turmoil.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and looks like a film to watch out for both for its no-hold-barred story and remarkable performances. The film also stars Cherry Jones, and Vincent D’Onofrio and is set to release on September 17th, 2021.

