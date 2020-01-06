Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Will Ferrell deal with marriage disaster in this trailer for Downhill

Most families go on vacation to reconnect, build memories and make their bonds stronger. This holiday for couple Billie and Pete, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in the movie Downhill, doesn’t fare so well in a disaster movie of a different kind when Ferrell’s Pete saves himself (and his phone) instead of his loved ones when they’re nearly killed by an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps.

Downhill is an English remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash from a script the duo co-wrote with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. If you’re expecting the typical raucous comedy you are likely to get from the likes of Ferrell and Dreyfus though then think again as this first trailer for the movie reveals a story that takes a more dramatic and contemplative look at marriage in between some of the laughs on offer:

Though I think this film touches on some great topics and has glimpses of decent comedy, it comes across as relatively bland in this trailer and people looking for a funny or entertaining movie will probably want to stay clear of this movie’s depressing tone and dark themes like dealing with grief. Something which could appeal to those interesting in films which offer the kind of deeper thought but likely to isolate the masses looking for something more lightweight.

If there is something this trailer makes me want though, its go on a skiing holiday because Avalanche aside it looks gorgeous. Though my clumsy self will no doubt land up in hospital in the first week. Perhaps that is its intention after all for this rather unromantic film, to lure couples away to the Swiss alps as it releases on Valentine’s Day.

