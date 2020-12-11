Watch new trailers for Marvel’s WandaVision and What… If?

Marvel’s WandaVision is just over month away of turning the Marvel Cinematic Universe all trippy and weird and I cannot wait. Especially after Marvel boss Kevin Feige rolled out a brand new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series during the Disney Investors Day presentation.

This new trailer shows us even more of the classic sitcoms-through-the-decades narrative tropes that the show will be using to tell its story. But of course, we all know that the reality Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and a somehow-resurrected Vision (Paul Bettany) is experiencing, complete with goofy neighbours, live audience laugh tracks, and black and white picture is not real. We just don’t how or why yet. And despite showing us a whole lot more footage of Wanda and Vision’s seemingly idyllic suburban life unravelling, this trailer isn’t spilling any secrets just yet. Well, kind of. Because a very important yellow trinket just made a major reappearance.

Well, that just gave me a bunch more questions. Luckily, nothing revealed so far is contradicting my crazy theory though! WandaVision is scheduled for release on Disney+ on 15 January 2021.

It’s not the only show that will be giving us a weird and unexpected look at the MCU though. The previously announced animated anthology series What… If? got a brand new trailer as well. An adaptation of the classic comic book series of the same name, this upcoming show will see Geoffrey Wright voicing the cosmic being Uata The Watcher, as he travels to various alternate timelines to see how pivotal events and characters in the MCU play out differently, from Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers to T’Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Black Panther.

What… if? will see virtually all the MCU actors reprising the voices of their live-action roles, including Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, and many more. The10-episode series is scheduled for release in mid-2021.

