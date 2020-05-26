Watch the first full episode of HBO Max’s new Looney Tunes show

“Ehhhh, what’s up, Doc?” Those immortal words uttered by a wisecracking anthropomorphic rabbit will forever be a part of who I am. You see I was practically raised on Looney Tunes. Sure my folks let me enjoy other quintessential 80s kids entertainment like Smurfs, Fraggle Rock, Wielie Walie, He-Man, Thundercats, Paddington Bear, etc, but it was the ridiculous physics-defying ACME world of Warner Bros’ classic Looney Tunes series where my dad and I found our first mutual love. It was a tradition in my house whenever we went to the video rental store: My mom and older brother chose a movie for the whole family to watch, my dad and I chose a new volume of Looney Tunes. Or an old volume. I’ve lost count of how many times we rewatched them all.

So yes, it’s safe to say that Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn (my dad’s favourite), Tweety, Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, and all the rest of the Looney Tunes gang made me the man I am today. Spend any extended period of time in my company, listening to all the silly and rapid-fire jokes I tend to crack, and you can easily see the influence of those cartoons on my personality.

I give you all this personal preamble so that there’s some weighted merit behind my words when I tell you that the new Looney Tunes revival on HBO Max is awesome! The new streaming service from WarnerMedia launches in the US this month, and included in its launch lineup of Warner properties is a brand new series of Looney Tunes Cartoons. Now we’ve had a few “reboots” of the classic franchise before, and I’ve given just about all of them a try and always found them wanting. They either were trying too hard to be contemporary or they totally lacked that wacky tone that made the originals so great.

This new show though, barring a few minor animation and character design tweaks, feel like they’re pulled straight from my childhood memories. And I know this because HBO Max has made the full first episode available online for all to see. Check it out below!

If you’re a die-hard Looney Tunes fan like I am, then how good was that? Even that iconic opening credits felt exactly like I remember it. Some US publications got access to a whole bunch more episodes and they appear to confirm that this single episode isn’t a fluke. Looney Tunes is back and just as good as its classic origins. And while the rest of the world may look like a proverbial piano has just dropped on it after it was blown up by a bomb bought from ACME, at least this makes me happy!

HBO Max is debuting in the US on 27 May with further international rollouts being planned for 2021. No word yet on whether South Africa is included in those plans. In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis and trailer for the new Looney Tunes Cartoons which will boast 80 episodes of 12-minute shorts in its first season.

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience.

