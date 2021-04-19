Watch the kick-ass first trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

It really sucks when people lie. Except when it doesn’t. Like when Marvel lied about Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery (and then Guy Pearce’s Aldrich Killian) was the iconic Marvel supervillain The Mandarin in Iron Man 3. Only for it to be revealed in the Marvel One-Shot, All the King, that there was actually a real Mandarin out there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he was not happy about his name being used by others.

And that brings us to the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in which we will get to meet Simu Liu’s titular kung fu-fighting superhero who it turns out is the son of the real Mandarin, played by Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung. Earlier today, Liu took to Twitter to reveal it’s his birthday, and as a gift he showed off the first poster for the film, featuring his character in costume. He also stated that the trailer would drop in a few weeks.

He lied.

Folks, flying kicking its way online just a few hours later, the very first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is here, and damn it kicks ass!

It’s absolutely no secret around these parts how much I love classic kung-fu movies and just martial arts in general. My geekery for this is only eclipsed by my love of superhero comics. And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings looks to be the perfect blend of both with that big-budget slickness we’ve come to associate with Marvel Studios and some great martial arts choreography. I’m absolutely loving the heavy wuxia influence I’m feeling here from director Destin Daniel Cretton and the charismatic and properly physical Liu looks completely set to become the breakout star that so many thought he could be.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I'm giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!



Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks).



WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ April 19, 2021

Leung also looks fantastic as the Mandarin, ditching the culturally problematic Fu Manchu caricature visuals for something a bit more classical. One big change that appears to have been made is that his “Rings” are now no longer actual rings but more like arm bracelets. In the comics they were actually of alien design and allowed him mastery of over the elements as as well as the very fundamental forces of nature, which admittedly was a bit too close to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, so I can see why it was changed.

The only potential issue I can see is Awkwafina, who may get some flack as the comedy relief best friend (a role she’s unfortunately getting typecast in a lot), but I think she could work overall in the film if her antics aren’t too overbearing. Overall though, I am thoroughly sold right now.

Bring on 3 September, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in cinemas worldwide!

