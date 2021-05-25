Watch: The teaser trailer for Netflix’s Italian horror feature A Classic Horror Story

A Classic Horror Story is Netflix’s upcoming Italian horror film which they describe as a blend of Midsommar (with its idyllic setting concealing a murderous cult) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (one of the classic horror slashers). It’s directed by Roberto De Feo (The Nest) and Paolo Strippoli (in his feature debut), with the duo also taking a hand in writing the script along with Lucio Besana, Milo Tissone, and David Bellini.

The plot synopsis (care of Variety) is as follows:

“A Classic Horror Story” sees five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night falls and to avoid a dead animal carcass, they crash into a tree. When they come to their senses, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. The road they were traveling on has disappeared and there is only a dense, impenetrable forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which they discover is the home of a spine-chilling cult.

Let’s take a look:

In case you were wondering, the song playing at the beginning of the trailer is Italian singer Sergio Endrigo’s 1969 hit ‘La Casa’ (The House), which tells of a beautiful house that’s not really a house on madness road. Rather apt, isn’t it?

And so is the title because this movie definitely has the look of a classic horror movie. A picturesque setting with a rather unsettling-appearing house that we find hides unexpected horrors – that’s a classic staple right there. Add in the ominous red lighting and the world’s worst game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, and you’ve got what looks like a compelling horror feature for fans of the genre.

What do you think?

A Classic Horror Story will premiere on Netflix on 14 July. It stars Matilda Lutz (who lead 2017’s superb French action thriller Revenge), Will Merrick, Yuliia Sobol, Justin Korovkin, Peppino Mazzotta, Cristina Donadio, Francesco Russo, and Alida Baldari Calabria.

