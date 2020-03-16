Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof wants in on the MCU now that it’s getting weird

Let’s face it, comic books are weird. If you’ve been a fan of comic books for many years, you will know of the often bizarre stories they can tell so that they can somehow bring villains or heroes back from the dead, reset universes or take the battle to intergalactic and multidimensional proportions. And those are just the normal ones.

While comic books themselves can easily get carried away with the bizarre, the movies we have mostly seen based on these characters tend to be a lot more grounded and palatable to the average cinemagoer. As their reputation and love for their movies have grown though, Marvel has increasingly taken risks with their films and have introduced a wider and more diverse set of characters and storylines to slowly bring more of their comic book stories to life.

It’s an approach which is going to be interesting to see how the average non-comic book fan will respond to, but likely also the reason why Marvel is going to see much of this change first in its TV shows before bringing them to wider cinema audiences. Something which we are likely to see in the forthcoming and experimental WandaVision coming to Disney+ later this year. It might be going far more surreal than Marvel has ever gone with their onscreen movies and shows, but this is also something which is getting a certain comic book fan very excited, as Damon Lindelof shared in a recent interview with Fandom about how he is eager to now get involved in the MCU based on what he has seen of the show and how he wants to embrace Marvel’s more creative side:

I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental. Some of the things that I’ve seen for ‘WandaVision,’ for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere.’ Particularly in a television space.

Lindelöf mentions the TV space in, particular, which is perhaps not a surprise considering that is where he feels most comfortable having created TV series like Lost, The Leftovers and las year’s excellent Watchmen. Having someone of his capabilities working with arguably the biggest cinematic universe in history definitely carries a lot of potential and should provide a lot of weird inspiration.

I don’t know exactly which comic book story he would be willing to adapt or whether he would be keen to do something all on his own, but I would definitely be excited to see what he comes up with for Marvel. Come on Kevin Feige, make it happen.

