Weekend US box office – Call of the Wild surprises, but can’t catch Sonic

For a Disney movie starring Harrison Ford and a fluffy brown companion to make a lot of money is definitely not surprising. And while Call of the Wild has nothing to do with a galaxy far, far away, the adventure movie, based on Jack London’s classic 1903 novel followed suit as it exceeded all expectations. Originally set to release under the 20th Century Fox banner before the studio got snapped up by Disney, Call of the Wild opened this weekend past with a very impressive $24.8 million, shooting past industry pundit predictions handily. But while this effort resulted in a surprisingly close battle for first place at the US box office, it still wasn’t enough to catch Sonic the Hedgehog.

Following its record-setting debut last weekend, the video game adaptation dipped a little a more then expected but still performed admirably as it added another $26.3 million. With a $106 million domestic total after just 10 days, Sonic is now already the fourth-largest video game adaptation in US box office history. On the international front, things were definitely not close between the top two as Sonic added another $38.3 million to give it a worldwide total of $203 million. Call of the Wild could only add $15.4 million from the 40 markets it opened in which is actually a little worrying, but not unexpected given how unknown the original novel is outside of North America. With a $135 million production budget (relatively massive for a movie like this), the Disney production has a long way to go to break even.

Back in on the US charts, Birds of Prey rounded out the top three with $7 million. With another $10 million from international markets, the DC Comics movie has a global tally of $173.7 million, which means it probably still isn’t breaking even yet. In a very closely contested battle for fourth place, horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II edged out Bad Boys for Life by just $40 000 as it posted a $5.9 million debut.

Let’s see what the rest of the US box office chart looks like:

No. Movie Name Weekend gross Percentage change US Domestic gross Worldwide gross Last Week's Position 1 Sonic the Hedgehog $26.3 million -54% $106.6 million $203.1 million 1st 2 Call of the Wild $24.8 million NE $24.8 million $40.2 million NE 3 Birds of Prey $7 million -59% $72.5 million $173.7 million 2nd 4 Brahms: The Boy II $5.9 million NE $5.9 million $8.1 million NE 5 Bad Boys for Life $5.8 million -49% $191.1 million $391.1 million 5th 6 1917 $4.4 million -45% $151.9 million $347.2 million 6th 7 Fantasy Island $4.1 million -66% $20.1 million $33.7 million 3rd 8 Parasite $3.1 million -45% $48.9 million $204.5 million 7th 9 Jumanji: The Next Level $3 million -46% $310.9 million $787.9 million 9th 10 The Photograph $2.8 million -77% $17.6 million $17.6 million 4th

NE = New Entry

Last Updated: