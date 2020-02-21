“Welcome to the end of the game” – Watch the epic new trailer for Westworld season 3

Well, they’re definitely not playing cowboys and crooks anymore! That’s made abundantly clear in the absolutely epic new trailer for the upcoming third season of Westworld. This new preview of HBO’s massive sci-fi show dropped last night and transports us from the faux wild west amusement park of the first two seasons to a future version of our world (actually, Singapore). And it’s a world full of flying cars, giant robots, crazy architecture, dismemberment, sword fights, what can only be described as “villain’s lair”, and weird dental torture of some sort. Oh and Guns ‘N Roses. Yep, this is the very definition of epic. Check it out below.

So Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, having successfully escaped the park and her masters in the previous season, is here to burn the whole world down. Even with the help of Aaron Paul’s new character, she’ll have her work cut out for her though thanks to Thandie Newton’s Maeve standing in her way. It’s going to be a badass lady robot battle to decide the fate of the world, and I can’t freaking wait.

Throw in the return of Ed Harris’ Man in Black (Wait! How is he back?!), Jeffrey Wright’s troubled Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale (actually, secretly another copy of Dolores in a Host body after the events of last season), while introducing Vincent Cassell as, seemingly, the puppet master that has been pulling the strings all this time, and this trailer has me feeling like Axel Rose.

Westworld season 3 debuts in the US on 15 March 2020. We won’t have to wait long to watch it though, as episodes will air just one day later on both Mnet and Showmax (and you if you want to do a catch-up, season one and two are currently streaming exclusively locally on Showmax).

Last Updated: