Willem Dafoe journeys into the depths of madness in the psychological drama Siberia

Siberia, not to be confused with the 2018 crime thriller of the same name starring Keanu Reeves, is the upcoming psychological drama that reunites frequent collaborators director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe. The pair have worked together six times now, the last being the 2019 drama Tommaso, and Ferrara also co-wrote the script with another regular partner, Christ Zois.

The movie has been floating around the world since late 2019, being screened at various film festivals and getting limited releases in some countries, but is now finally getting a broader international release.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Clint (Willem Dafoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination—or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces?

Let’s take a look:

I’ve watch this trailer a few times and I still don’t actually know what’s going on, other than we’re watching Willem Dafoe undertaking a bizarre, surreal journey to recover his lost marbles – and I’m here for it. I love movies that mess with your perceptions of reality and challenge you to try and understand the what and the why behind what you’re seeing on the screen, as Siberia clearly does. Willem Dafoe is also one of the best actors working today and never disappoints with his performances, so I’m quite keen to see him trying to work his way through this journey.

What do you think?

Siberia is due for release in US theatres on 18 June, and will be available via digital and on-demand on 22 June. It also stars Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney, Cristina Chiriac, Anna Ferrara, and Daniel Giménez Cacho.

