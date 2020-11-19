Wonder Woman 1984 getting simultaneous HBO Max and theatrical release – Watch the new trailer!

It’s official: Wonder Woman 1984 will still debut this coming Christmas Day, but it will be simultaneously released in theatres and HBO Max!

This major news comes after a brief period of hemming and hawing on the part of Warner Bros. as the studio tried to figure out what to do with the last remaining Hollywood blockbuster still on the theatrical release schedule. Wonder Woman 1984 had originally been scheduled to hit cinemas in June 2020, before being delayed twice to its current 25 December slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As other major releases, including WB’s Dune, saw themselves being pushed to 2021 and beyond, Wonder Woman 1984 stayed put in its slot though. And now we know why.

According to the official HBO Max press release, the film will actually debut in cinemas in international markets – where HBO Max is not available – a week earlier on 16 December. On 25 December, it will then hit the few US cinemas currently open while also premiering on HBO Max with no additional cost to subscribers. It will remain on the streaming service for just a month though, while it continues its theatrical run. Even with that shortened life-span on the streaming service, this strategy is sure to see HBO Max’s subscriber numbers jump up significantly. It’s a win-win for WB.

This news actually leaked out in the early hours of this morning when a new trailer boasting the latest release strategy was accidentally posted online. While the trailer was quickly pulled (don’t worry it’s back, as you can see above), returning director/co-writer Patty Jenkins – who has reportedly been fighting that her film be released in theatres, even if meant another delay – took to Twitter to confirm what is happening.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman and will see star Gal Gadot reprise her trailblazing superhero role. Following the events of the first film set in World War 1, this sequel catches up on Gadot’s demigod in the colourful 1980s where she will need to deal with Pedro Pascal’s mysterious businessman Max Lord, as well as Kristen Wiig’s new BFF-turned-feline-villain Cheetah. On top of that, there’s also the shocking return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who had “died” in the first film.

