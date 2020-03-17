Wrestlemania 36 isn’t cancelled, will instead be held at the WWE performance center with no fans allowed in

Wrestlemania 36 isn’t cancelled, will instead be held at the WWE performance center with no fans allowed in

Wrestlemania! Showcase of the immortals, the grandest stage of them all! The single biggest event in the WWE calendar, Wrestlemania is an extravaganza of WRASSLIN’ that attracts a heck of a crowd every year to see various superstars collide in a ring for gold and glory. This year though? Wrestlemania may not be cancelled, but it won’t be taking place from inside the Tampa Bay stadium as was originally planned.

Thanks to the Coronavirus, Wrestlemania 36 will instead be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center. With nary a butt in a seat to be seen in recent Smackdown and RAW episodes that followed this approach, it’s going to be a weird one folks. “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” the WWE said in a statement.

However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.

At least the match card is looking good! Scottish psychopath versus beast, Fiend vs legend and plenty of gold on the line:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Wrestlemania has been home to many firsts in the world of sports entertainment, but this drastic measure certainly takes the cake.

Last Updated: