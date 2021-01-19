Young Rock trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s “origin story” has been turned into a sitcom

Darryn may be known as the wrestling guy around these parts (along with several other colourful descriptions) but I also grew up watching the macho soap opera antics of the WWE (or WWF, as it was called back then) all the way through to my end of high school in the late 1990s. As such, I can still clearly remember when a beefy young wrestler with a goofy curly hairstyle was introduced as the wrestling organization’s first third-generation star. Making his debut at the 1996 Survivor Series, Rocky Maivia (his name being a combination of his wrestler father Rocky Johnson and grandfather Peter Maivia’s names) would go on to win the entire event against all odds.

It was a massive achievement, but even back then nobody would have thought that this young man would one day become one of the biggest (literally and figuratively) celebs in the world and a blockbuster movie star. But the origin story of the charismatic man-mountain we now know as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson began long before his wrestling days. And that story is now being turned into a sitcom. Check out the first trailer for Young Rock below, including a note from the man himself:

As you can see, Young Rock will see three different actors simultaneously playing Johnson throughout his young life. Adrian Groulx will play 10-year-old Dwayne Johnson aka “Little Dewey”; Bradley Constant will play 15-year-old Johnson, a time when he was already so big and sported a full mustache that other kids at his high school thought he was an undercover cop (seriously!); and Uli Latukefu will play 18-to-20-year-old Johnson, right as he first made his name playing American football at University of Miami.

This looks like it could be a fun little watch. Johnson is a massively likable personality whose background must make for some interesting stories, so I’m kind of looking forward to this. The cast is rounded out by “Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Dwayne’s strong, positive mother, Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne’s charismatic and charming father, and finally Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne’s sweet grandmother who is a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman when she needs to be.”

Young Rock is set to debut on NBC in the US on 16 February. No word yet on international premiere dates.

