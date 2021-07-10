10 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the open-world games that have high ratings. Sometimes, opening the game can be overwhelming as it has so much to it. Thus, there are a few handy tips to grip at the earliest to make it easier. You will also come across top providers such as battlelog that has some fantastic Red Dead Redemption hacks.

Below is a list of techniques to make your experience with this unique game even better. So what are you waiting for?

1. To quickly open the map, press the ‘start’ button

Many of us spend so much time looking around in Red Dead Redemption 2 before coming across this information. Opening the map is very easy by just pressing down the start button. This tip can indeed turn out to be a game-changer.

2. Don’t concentrate on supplies

Gamers usually prefer to store all the hideouts filled with food, ammo, and healing items. This point is undoubtedly a powerful technique in Red Dead Redemption 2. However, you might get overwhelmed quickly.

Your attention will be on how you can provide supplies to your team and spend a considerable chunk of time collecting items for your camp. This will swipe your attention from the primary mission. Thus, don’t keep thinking about supplies too much, especially at the beginning of the mission.

3. No need to rush

This is not an action game, so there is no need to rush. You don’t have to go for a gunfight and halt only to reload. You will have wide and open areas to explore and missions to complete.

4. Loot whatever you can

During the first chapter of this game, gunfights will kill many of the enemies. Try to utilize this time and loot all the corpses that you come across. You will come across several voices asking to hurry up but avoid them.

Now, in Chapter 2, you will have enough money and ammo to retire on, and you can get through the supplies on time. It is advisable to loot everything at the very early stage to avoid scarcity.

5. Try to make use of various camera angles

There are a few games where you just pick a camera angle at the beginning of the game and let the setting be as it is. However, in Red Dead Redemption 2, swapping camera settings can make sense according to the situation.

Third-person view is the default option, and many people find it helpful. But when he or she is in the indoor or any of the loot locations, it is better to switch to the first-person view. Picking up specific items becomes easy when they can be seen from close.

6. Keep a check on your step

Many players might feel this point to be basic. But it is very crucial to be mindful of where you walk. In Red Dead Redemption 2, accidents ought to happen. Whether from horseback or on foot, one might easily slip and fall down while climbing a hill, causing an untimely death. Thus, be careful of your footsteps.

7. Don’t bother about money

You might feel like spending your hard-earned money on flashy things that Dead Redemption 2 provides as a player. But many people control their temptation by thinking about the future.

In this game, you will come across many opportunities to earn money, especially by finishing missions. Thus, there isn’t any need to go out of the way to keep your bag full of cash.

8. Do read the Red Dead Redemption 1 story

If you haven’t read or played Red Dead Redemption 1, make sure to do it. It will help you to enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2 a lot more. Also, getting to know the characters will give you context.

Even if you don’t want to play Red Dead Redemption 1, just watch a short primer on YouTube before starting with Red Dead Redemption 2.

9. Don’t think of getting a better horse

Your horse is your faithful mate in the game of Red Dead Redemption 2. However, you will find many horses for sale, which might make you think of changing your starter horse. Instead of looking for a new horse, try to take out time to grow your bond with the horse you already have.

10. Don’t hurry in upgrading your camp

There isn’t any reason why you shouldn’t upgrade your camp. In fact, improving anything is always beneficial but first, focus on looting and then think of upgrades.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this guide helps you understand the little things that actually matter in this game. Knowing these tips at the beginning of your journey with Red Dead Redemption 2 will offer you several benefits. Comment below if you have any related questions. Also, stay tuned for more content.

Last Updated: