30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay has leaked, watch it while you can

There’s only a week to go until Ubisoft’s Not-E3 press conference kicks off, an event where proper gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be shown off for the first time. Or if you simply cannot wait that long and you’d prefer to see very early in development footage right meow, click the link below!

Someone managed to break into Ubisoft and make off with the prize of an entire half hour of gameplay footage, and barring the rough wrinkles from this early build, I like what I’m seeing! There’s the continuation of Origins and Odyssey’s combat style, this time augmented by a brutal curb stomp ability that would make Seth Rollins proud.

On top of that, the game is looking downright superb on a visual level, and seeing some Anglo-Sax and violence play out is pretty darn neat. Plus those castles look amazing. Here’s the link to the footage, which will probably be scrubbed off of the Internet by the time you read this. Cheers, AGD.

If you’re reading this and the link has been hit with the ultimate finishing move of a DMCA, then you’ll have to wait until next week.

Still, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is looking fantastic and I’m getting a cool Witcher 3 vibe from it, except it has a combat system that isn’t incredibly trash. Yes you heard me, I have bad things to say about The Witcher 3. COME FIGHT ME BRO. Ubisoft Forward kicks off on July 12 where ore polished Assassin’s Creed Valhalla footage will be shown off, with a release date also being tossed into the mix I’d imagine.

Last Updated: