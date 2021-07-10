A Never Ending Assassins Creed? Yes Please…

First things first…

The Kaas Happy dance.

Okay…now that, that is over with and I’m done flirting with cardiac arrest, I have to thank a certain Hairy Ewok for getting my curiosity and hopes going and making me delve deeper, and YES!!!! IT’S TRUE!!!

It is no secret that I’m a huge fan of the later entries to the series, Origins and Odyssey. They veered off the road a bit with Valhalla, and despite it being wildly popular, I’m still in two minds about it. It’s good, very good, in fact. But I preferred the recipe they had with the previous two instalments.

Ubisoft wants to take Assassins Creed into the nether realm of live-service games. Something I deeply mistrust (thank you, Outriders), but that Ubisoft has done very well, after initial hiccups of course, through Massive Entertainment, with the Division series.

As if the latest Assassins Creed games aren’t big enough, with tons to do and explore, they want to make a never-ending (cue the music from, well, The Never Ending Stohooorrrrryyyyy, bahaha….hahaha…err, sorry) entry in the series, aptly codenamed (for now) Assassins Creed Infinity.

The idea is that the game will expand and evolve over time, according to a report from Bloomberg. Instead of just running around, killing and looting in an isolated historical period, Infinity will stitch historical periods and settings together with room to expand and develop post launch.

The folks at Bloomberg reckon that Ubisoft has been inspired by the money making machines that is Vrotnite…errr…sorry, Fortnite and GTA5. It’s all about the smackaroos after all!

Infinity will also be a joined effort by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, who usually took turns in churning out instalments, with Quebec’s Marc-Alexis Côté taking charge. Each Studio will still have its own creative director, in this case Jonathan Dumont for Quebec and Clint Hocking for Montreal.

The game is currently in the very early stages of development.

This is what Ubisoft had to say:

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.”

So, what are your thoughts? Would you delve into a live-service, shadowy world of the Assassin? Would you come run around with Kaas in the vast reaches of history and watch him pick his nails with his wristy weapon thingy? That is if Co-op is available.

Let us know by mouthing off smartly, as usual, in the comments.

