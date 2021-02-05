A Pokémon player has been busted by the cops for selling illegally hacked pocket monsters

Over in a Japan, a man has landed himself in a great deal of trouble for selling modified Pokémon which seems like the sort of sentence an in-universe newspaper would write but no, this is reality. The “criminal”, whose name has yet to be released by authorities, was nabbed selling hacked pokémon to folks looking to participate in Pokémon’s competitive scene.

The 23-year-old man was producing pokémon with outrageous states to anyone willing to fork over some cash but it seems like his hacking days are now behind him after he was caught selling a modified Sobble for 4400 yen, which translates to roughly R626 at the time of writing.

Yet this criminal’s sordid exploits don’t end there. No, it turns out this illegal pokémon breeder had been active for quite some time, amassing around 1.1 million yen, or R156,650 through his sales. Such a massive influx of income-based purely on the exploitation of innocent pokémon is no doubt what got people raising their eyebrows which probably resulted in a tip-off to the law enforcement. “We will regularly monitor and respond to fraudulent and annoying acts so that our users can enjoy themselves with peace of mind. We look forward to your continued support of the Pokémon series,” reads a quote by The Pokémon Company, issued last week regarding modded pokémon.

Just goes to show, we can’t all be Team Rocket and pull off the Pokémon crime of the century. One has to wonder why folks would be looking to pay such an exorbitant amount for a pokémon with a slightly better skillset when half the fun of competitive Pokémon is simply raising and training them yourself.

Fans are weird.

Last Updated: