Activision releases a virtual Tamagotchi in its Call of Duty universe to make kids even more addicted to the game

Activision releases a virtual Tamagotchi in its Call of Duty universe to make kids even more addicted to the game

There was a time before we all had our own Sims to play around with that the only ways kids could get to experience the thrill of looking after a digital creature was through Bandai’s original Tamagotchi. Those digital devices that had many a kid focusing on trying to feed their virtual pets to ensure they grew up healthy while forgetting that there are actual real-life people around them too.

The Tamagotchi might have come and gone like the typical holiday craze, but there is another company, Rothwynn Industries, that wants to leverage its appeal by feeding another big addiction kids have today – the need to play Call of Duty – despite the fact that they probably aren’t old enough to be playing it anyway.

Only this time that company is Activision and the watch this time isn’t a physical device but rather a virtual in-game watch that players can wear called the “Tomogunchi,” . Similar to the Tamagotchi, these in-game wristwatches feature a virtual pet that hatches from an egg — the screenshots show a cat, a panda, and what looks like a dragon. You then have to take care of the creature, or else it may end up perishing due to neglect. You can feed it, keep tabs on its emotional state, and even help it grow and eventually evolve.

It’s all sounds like a bit of a joke and something which Activision appears to be embracing though their own rather tongue-in-cheek press statement about the fictional Rothwynn Industries.

Rothwynn Industries is proud to introduce Tomogunchi. This is more than a mere watch: This is a nesting device that houses the most realistic artificial intelligence ever witnessed in a Rothwynn Industries wrist-based product. Utilizing the latest advancements in pixel-based monochromatic liquid crystal display technology, your Tomogunchi’s “home” is a durable watch, machine-crafted from the finest non-biodegradable plastic designed to provide you with the most immersive pet-based, combat-related experience ever seen. Do YOU have the nurturing aptitude to keep your Tomogunchi alive? Will your new friendly creature become well-fed and thrive? Or will it freak out and eventually die due to inattention?

And just how do you feed this virtual pet within a virtual world? By playing the game more, killing your opponents and winning of course:

Feed your new friend into contentment by figuring out which emotional state you need to change. They head into combat and begin a rampage to feed your Tomogunchi; providing sustenance in the form of Kills, Objective Scoring, Killstreaks, and Wins. That’s going to cheer up your creature in no time! Unless your battles start to go badly, of course….

So, if you are for some reason struggling to keep your interest in playing Call of Duty, you can now purchase this new add-in and give you further reason to play the game, because you can’t let that virtual pet die now, can you?

Last Updated: