After three years of silence, the Crysis Twitter has reactivated

But can it run Crysis?

It may be a throwaway joke line to many, but for plenty of other fans, it was a mantra built around the legacy of a video game which truly pushed the hardware of the day towards the bleeding edge of what was visually possible. Crysis wasn’t just a good-looking showcase for boasting about your current PC setup, it was also a chuffing good action game at its core, the likes of which has been seldom seen for many a year since then.

It was you, hordes of invading aliens and an advanced suit of battle armour that hugged your body so tightly, it felt like you were wearing nothing at all. Nothing at all! NOTHING AT ALL!

A brilliant debut game in 2007, a fantastic sequel in 2011 and a worthy follow-up in 2013 made for one hell of a trilogy that starred you as the super-soldier of tomorrow. And then? Absolutely nothing in the last seven years. Crysis has largely been dormant as developer CryTek was hammered by a few years of bad business that saw the company sell off assets and studios to stay afloat.

With Warface and Hunt: Showdown being the primary moneymakers for Crytek currently, it seems as if Crysis has been left to gather dust…or has it? Here’s the story. Back on April 1, Crytek finally updated the official Crysis website with a new look at the first game’s hero, Jake “Nomad” Dunn. Seeing as how it was April Fools day, nobody took this seriously and it was quickly forgotten about.

Two weeks later, Nomad is still there and Crytek’s recent pat on the back video celebrating their efforts in the 2010s ends with footage from the original Crysis game. Now to add more fuel to that speculation fire, there’s this:

RECEIVING DATA April 13, 2020

For the first time in three years, the Crysis Twitter account is active, sending out a cryptic message. What could it be? A full remake of the original Crysis perhaps? A part of me hopes that it’s a complete remaster on the cards, just to show just how ahead of the curve Crytek was in 2007 and again in the early 2010s. Crysis and its sequels absolutely nailed the idea of action with conservative micro-management of resources back when it first released, improving upon the flight or flight aspects of its bread and butter brutality in each sequel.

Plus Crysis 3 still has one of the best bow and arrow games in the gaming scene today, a hill that I am prepared to die on. Whatever the case, I’ve got a feeling that Crysis fans should have something to be excited for soon. At the very least, I hope we’re going to have a new meme to dominate the PC gaming scene with in the 2020s.

Can it run Crysis Remake?

