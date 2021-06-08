Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic film Vertigo is being adapted into a game

Vertigo is an important film, no two ways about it. Depending on who you ask, it might just one of the best movies of all time. So how well does that translate over to video games? Indie developer Pendulo Studio, notable for a variety of adventure games that you’ve likely not played, is tackling Hitchcock’s story of an ex-cop slowly losing his mind as he becomes obsessed with the wife of a client. The will feature Nolan North as the protagonist, because of course it does, and will serve as a “loose” adaption on the film. This likely means plenty of alterations are being made for the sake of gameplay, which makes sense.

The recently released trailer does bare a striking resemblance to Vertigo’s iconic introduction. Honestly, it’s rather well done. The film follows a man (we don’t know if he’s John “Scottie” Ferguson, the protagonist of the film) who begins to doubt his own reality after surviving a horrific car crash. Said man begins to question whether his family were killed in the crash too or whether something more sinister happened to them…

A recently released development video, narrative designer Josué Monchan explains how Pendulo Studios plans on recreating as much of Hitchcock’s cinematography as possible. One such technique that the game will make use of is the “dolly-zoom”, which really needs to be in an adaption of Vertigo.

We currently don’t have a solid release date for Vertigo just yet but we do know that it will launch for all major consoles (that’s PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC) at some point in 2021. Now, all we need is someone to adapted Psycho into a Dead By Daylight kind of game and we’re all set for the Hitchcock Gaming Universe!

Last Updated: