Alienware Case Buying Guide – What is the Best Alienware PC Case for Sale?

Alienware is one of the most popular gaming PC and laptop brands on the market, according to Reddit. Their computers are designed for maximum performance, allowing gamers to have an unmatched gaming experience.

Alienware cases, however, are hard to find, but we have managed to track down some of the best options. There are very few, if any Alienware Tower Cases for sale, so you will have to buy second hand on website such as eBay. You can also find some Alienware PC cases for sale on Amazon, so it is worth checking out there too.

The reason to purchase an Alienware case is pretty simple – it has style and will show off your gaming PC in all its glory, whilst offering that much needed protectoon.

Here are the best Alienware Tower cases we found for sale…

Alienware Case for Sale – Alienware PC Case Recommendations

Alienware Aurora Case – R12 Bare Bones

The first Dell Alienware case we recommend is the R12 (more info) bare-bones tower Ccase. This is a great option if you want to purchase a base model and upgrade it yourself, as it’s full of space for different components. It comes with a stylish look – one from before the new age designs became popular – so you don’t have to worry about your prized possession looking clunky or old fashioned. The case is very durable and comes with an attractive price tag. The Alienware Aurora case is therefore one of my favorites!

Alienware Laptop Case

The CASEMATIX Alienware Laptop Case will keep your Alienware laptop safe, especially when you are moving around. This protective, robust design is compatible with any Alienware Gaming Laptop 15.6″ – 17.3″. It also has shock absorption properties with a sleek black exterior that will keep your laptop safe from falls or bumps on harsh terrain. It is perfect for individuals who like to game in their spare time as well!

With an internal volume of 18.75″ x 13″ x 3″, and external dimensions of 21″x16″x4,” this case is perfect for transporting your Alienware laptop and can be used on a day to day basis. It has an integrated folding handle, which makes it easy to use.

The seamless convoluted foam top and four flat middle layers of the CASEMATIX Alienware Briefcase adjust the depth of protection required for your gaming laptop, which keeps the laptop safe, as well as anything else kept inside.

Alienware Area 51 Case – Tower Case

The Dell Alienware Area 51 is one of the most powerful gaming PCs on the market. It’s also one of the best Alienware desktop cases you can get your hands on! This particular model features a great design with an original look, but it may cost you more than for other Alienware tower cases, because it was made exclusively by Dell.

The Alienware Area 51 case is another great option for case buyers who want something stylish and functional at the same time. It features a sleek design so it’s guaranteed to look good in almost any space where it will placed. Got a case for sale? Post below!

