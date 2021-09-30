All the Major Announcements from the New Nintendo Direct

Missed the new Nintendo Direct? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here are all the major announcements…

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Summer 2022 )

Capcom has announced a massive expansion for Monster Hunter Rise called Sunbreak. This expansion is the first significant update for the game, and will contain new stories, locales, monsters, hunting actions and a higher quest rank. Expect it sometime in summer 2022.

Mario Party Superstars (October 29, 2021)

A new gameplay trailer revealed that Mario Party Superstars would include some returning maps from older games. It consists of some classic boards, such as Yoshi’s Tropical Island, Horror Land and Woody Woods. There will also be a separate mode called Mt. Minigames, where you can play just the minigames.

Triangle Strategy is a new RPG strategy in the style of Octopath Traveller (March 4, 2022)

Square Enix’s new tactical RPG Triangle Strategy (Previously Project Triangle Strategy) launches on March 4, 2022. The game is in the style of Octopath Traveller, and is a tactical RPG where your choices will matter. They’ve also changed from their debut demo from visuals, UI, camera controls and load times.

Voice of Cards is a new card game RPG (October 28, 2021)

Voice of cards is a new turn-based RPG card game where everything found in the game is cards. Being played on a tabletop, you’ll play out your story using your skill and some luck. A demo is available now on the Nintendo Switch store.

Splatoon 3 reveals a new single-player campaign

Splatoon 3 got a brand new gameplay trailer showing the new single-player campaign. The campaign will focus on the “Return of the Mammalians”. They also showed off the new Turf War with new weapons and new traversal mechanics.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D Adventure on the Switch (Spring 2022)

Kirby makes his first significant debut on the Nintendo Switch with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It seems to be a 3D Kirby adventure with wide-open areas for you to explore—filled with many enemies that you suck to acquire their abilities. Coming spring 2022, this may be his biggest adventure yet.

Nintendo announces the Super Mario Movie’s Date and Cast

The Super Mario Movie seemed to be dead in the water for a long-time, but we’ve finally got a significant update. Nintendo announced that the film will be out on December 21, 2022, collaborating with studio Illumination. The movie also features quite a cast: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Bayonetta 3 makes a Sexy Return with a Brand New Gameplay Trailer (2022)

It’s been nearly four years since we’ve seen Bayonetta 3, and all we had was a title card. We’ve finally got a new trailer, and it showed off some fantastic gameplay. While the game still doesn’t have a release, we do have a release window of 2022.

Nintendo finally updates its online services

The Nintendo Switch Online service has always seemed that it lacked being the features of its competitors. But now, Nintendo has announced an expansion pack for their service, including the highly requested N64 games and surprisingly SEGA Genesis titles. We’ll get more information later in the year.

Square Enix is doing its own Mario Kart with Chocobo GP

Whenever there’s a kart racing game, it will emulate Mario Kart. Square Enix is the next publisher to take a popular franchise and go-karting. Chocobo GP will combine different iconic Final Fantasy in a racing game. It’s due sometime next year.

