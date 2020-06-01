Almost seven years later, Killzone on the PS Vita has been killed off

Nothing lasts forever. Empires have crumble, Highlanders have gotten their heads chopped off in bafflingly bad fourth films in a movie franchise and even a French baguette dreads the day when it is no longer fit to be used as a stale baton. You can throw video game servers onto that list, because no matter the fandom or the passion for any particular game, there will come a day when the lights are turned off and that final multiplayer match is had.

That day, has come for Killzone: Mercenary. Sony pulled the plug on the game, in a move that has left the vibrant community for the 2013 game. Sony did so without a word of warning, pulling the rug out from players and leaving them with more questions than answers. Why was this deathblow not communicated to fans? Is Killzone: Shadow Fall also going to suffer a similar fate? If you were a hot dog, would you eat yourself? All questions that fans are dying to know, with Sony being absolutely mum on answers.

According to Eurogamer, Killzone fans are now attempting to get Sony to reverse the decision, citing that since they weren’t warned of the servers being corraled into retirement, that the move violates the company’s own terms of service and has an impact on those tens of players who recently purchased the game. Especially those players grinding away to get that final Platinum trophy, the poor devils.

It’s also another reminder that Killzone appears to be dead in the water, now that developer Guerrilla Games is focused purely on the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn in the upcoming PlayStation 5 era. It’s a pity, as 2013’s Killzone: Shadow Fall was a stellar launch game for the PlayStation 4 and an underrated balancing act of action and stealth that helped push the Decima engine into the next-generation of console gaming at the time.

