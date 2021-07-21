Among Us Physical Editions Announced For Consoles

Publisher Maximum Games has announced that they will be releasing physical versions of their popular multiplayer social deduction game Among Us to the PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. There will be three different versions available, releasing sometime this year.

Here are the versions you can find:

Crewmate Edition (R699)

The simplest version and comes with some cool stuff without breaking the bank.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition Includes:

The Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles





Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content





A 3D Lenticular Case by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





An Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman, 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





A Folded Skeld Map Poster designed by Cannon Kissane





A Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu at Innersloth

Imposter Edition (R899)

If you want to spend a bit more, the Imposter Edition is for you. While it’s similar to the crewmate edition, that plush sells this version.

Imposter Edition Includes:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles.





Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content





3D Lenticular Case by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman





1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio

Folded Skeld Map Poster designed by Cannon Kissane





Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu at Innersloth





Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her





Limited Edition Impostor Box

Ejected Edition (R 1 399)

For the true Among Us fan, the ejected edition is for you. Has a steelbook case, fleece blanket, and a red imposter beanie.

Among Us: Ejected Edition Includes:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles.





Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content





Limited Edition SteelBook® by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman





1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Folded Skeld Map Poster designed by Cannon Kissane





Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu at Innersloth





Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her





Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert at Dual Wield Studio





Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box

Which one will you be picking up? The prices aren’t bad either; I’m leaning towards the ejected version for that beanie.

