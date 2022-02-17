An “It Takes Two” TV and Film Adaption is in the Works

The popular multiplayer game “It Takes Two” is set to get a film and television adaption, according to TechRadar. According to a report from Variety, Hazelight Studios will team with dj2 Entertainment to bring the work to life.

Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares welcomes the announcement and brings his work to the different mediums. “Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

As for dj2 Entertainment, CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson loves the characters and world that Hazelight has created. “Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazerlight have created and can’t wait to bring these characters – and this world- to life on the big and small screen.”

At the time of publishing, there’s no studio or network attached to the project. But supposedly there is a bidding war for the project., However, they have attached “Sonic the Hedgehog” and its sequel writers, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, to the project.

As for dj2 Entertainment, this is the latest video game project in a long list of other video game projects. In addition to the “Sonic the Hedgehog movies, they are also behind the “Tomb Raider” anime for Netflix furthermore, they are behind the “Disco Elysium” series and an upcoming film based on “Sleeping Dogs.”

I wonder what an adaption for this project would look like, but I am fearful of it. As there isn’t enough material to fill a TV show, maybe a film but not enough for a TV show. But, on the other hand, we live in strange times where nearly every game can get a live-action adaption. What game do you think will come next?

What do you think about this adaptation?

