And the winner of our Resident Evil Village hamper is…

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on 3 hours ago
Probably not you! I know this, not because I’m a psychic or anything, but because I hold all the balls right now. Several hundred in fact, like some sort of testicular mutant! They’ve been tossed into the virtual sorting machine, they’ve done a tumble, and now is the time to reveal a winner! As a reminder, here’s what the lucky person will be getting, courtesy of the fabulous folks at GameFinity:

  • Resident Evil Village digital game code for PS4/PS5
  • An RE Village Mug
  • An RE village t-shirt
  • An RE Village med kit
  • An RE Village flash drive

And the winner is…

Rando

Craig De Vries! Congrats dude, I’ll be emailing you soon to organise some delivery details. If you’re wondering why the list above looks weird, it’s because I’m too dumb to figure out how to work with CSV files, even after Gavin told me to edit them in Excel. So I just went full details, and blanked out the personal stuff because I don’t want bots sending you naughty emails.

For those of you who weren’t lucky enough to win but do have some cash to spare, Resident Evil Village is still great stuff! Brad loved it, and you can score the game from Koodoo right now:

See you at the next competition!

Last Updated: May 14, 2021

