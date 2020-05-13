And the winners of an Everspace 2 prototype code are…

Not you! Probably. We had a good number of entries on this competition, and while we would have loved to have seen everyone get a code, sadly we only had 20 of them to give away. So without further ado, the people who can expect to be getting an email from me soon, are:

These guys!

Congrats to the winners! Everyone else, better luck next time. You’ll have to unfortunately wait until next year to play Rockfish’s upcoming sci-fi tale of exploration and action, which you can read more of right here.

Last Updated: