And the winners of an Everspace 2 prototype code are…

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on May 13, 2020
1 min read
Not you! Probably. We had a good number of entries on this competition, and while we would have loved to have seen everyone get a code, sadly we only had 20 of them to give away. So without further ado, the people who can expect to be getting an email from me soon, are:

These guys!

Congrats to the winners! Everyone else, better luck next time. You’ll have to unfortunately wait until next year to play Rockfish’s upcoming sci-fi tale of exploration and action, which you can read more of right here.

Last Updated: May 13, 2020

