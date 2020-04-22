Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the third best selling Nintendo game in the US ever

People can’t get enough of Animal Crossing right now. Everywhere you look on the Internet, fans are talking about New Horizons and how happy they are with their adorable little islands populated by various quirky creatures. As Darryn so beautifully put it, New Horizons is the world’s “Lockdown Darling” largely because it offers people a constant distraction from a world that’s just a touch stressful right now. It’s clear that Animal Crossing couldn’t have launched at a better time for both players and Nintendo themselves because the sales numbers they’re reporting on New Horizons are…well, they’re more than a little impressive.

According to VentureBeat, New Horizons has been raking in the cash all over the world. In the USA it was the best-selling game of March and the second-best selling title of the year so far with Modern Warfare just beating it out. In fact, the only Nintendo games that have shipped more copies than New Horizons in the US are Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which launched at the end of 2018, and Super Smash Bros Brawl which launched in 2008, twelve whole years ago. This is all super impressive when you take into consideration that New Horizons only launched a month ago.

This means that Animal Crossing is now an A-tier franchise for Nintendo, standing proudly alongside the likes of Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. This means that we can probably expect a lot more Animal Crossing in the future even if it is just content updates for New Horizon. I started off really enjoying New Horizons but eventually fell off it due to plenty of mechanics and menus that felt like needless time-sinks. You can read up on all of that right here.

