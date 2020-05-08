Another one bites the dust – Tokyo Games Show 2020 cancelled

The final giant of video game conventions, has fallen. The gaming calendar is one that can easily be compared to the WWE, on account of both industries being driven by hype, madmen and a certain fondness for new footage of big beefy boys doing violent karate on your TV screen. Just like wrasslin’, video games also have several tentpole events that form the blockbuster tour of reveals, previews and behind the scenes glimpses at what goes on before a major release.

E3 used to be the Wrestlemania of the year (I’d compare it more to a smaller Pay-per View like…Backlash or Fastlane now), Gamescom is the delightful Royal Rumble with the sheer number of bodies squeezed into its venue and the Tokyo Games Show is the underrated Survivor Series of gaming. This year has seen just about every convention cancelled due to a certain wonderfully horrible 1999 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Sutherland, and now the final giant has fallen.

Deciding not to risk having several hundred thousand people create a petri dish of viral chaos, the Tokyo Game Show (Which boasted over 260 000 attendees last year), is skipping a physical presence in 2020 and will instead host an online event. Here’s the statement from the show organisers, via Kotaku:

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

Usually held in September, chances of Japan allowing for such a gigantic risk to their national health were likely never to happen. The show is infamous for being a sardine can of public proximity, one wherein personal space is sacrificed so that you can grab a peek at the latest video games of the East. What the digital replacement for TGS 2020 looks like, should be revealed in the weeks to come.

It’s a pity, because in addition to the games on show, the annual Street Fighter tournament and the delightful official exhibition art, I always look forward to the strong cosplay presence on display. Stuff which 2020 has robbed us all of in just a few short months. Can someone please hit F5 on the year and install AVG?

