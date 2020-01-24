Apex Legends season 4 introduces Forge as the newest legend on the space-block

If you gorged yourself on mince pies during the silly season break and only stuck to your new year’s resolution to get proper swole for an entire week before you gave up, then buddy I have some bad news for you: Apex Legends has a new hero on the way, and with a six-pack that could grate an entire Himalayan mountain range into dust you’re probably going to want to do all the crunches so that you can measure up to a fictional character. Remember, it’s all pain and gain. By Odin’s beard, there’s so much damn pain.

Anyway, Apex Legends will unleash Forge on February 4, a brawny scrapper who happens to be a five-time (Five times! Five times! Five times! Five times! Five Times!) Hyper Fighting Federation champion who is after a new thrill in the colonies after he proved again and again that nobody can rearrange a face like he can.

Respawn Entertainment is keeping mum on what Forge can do, but game writer Tom Casiello did offer a few clues as to who Forge is and his appearance ties into Respawn’s other cult favourite game series:

He’s a brawler, he gets up close and personal with you. He has a mean left hook. He has already conquered the MMA world. He’s also the first legend we’re introducing who’s corporate sponsored. His sponsor is Hammond Robotics. Are they good, are they bad? You’ll have to play to find out.

My best guess? Forge is probably going to come in handy when the action starts to invade your personal space, as I bet his cybernetic arm allows him to clear the room of opposition while being able to soak up plenty of damage as he happens to be an absolute unit. Data miners reckon that they’ve discovered what Forge can do after they checked backend files, but take it with a pinch of salt as usual. Cheers, Dexerto:

FORGE TACTICAL ABILITIES

Pull Shot (Hook): Short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself into the air.

(Hook): Short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself into the air. Ground Slam: Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.

FORGE ULTIMATE ABILITIES

K.O. Punch (High Jump): Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.

(High Jump): Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below. One-Two (One-Two Punch): Bullrush in a straight line. If you hit an enemy along the way, press again to do an upper-cut launching you into the air.

FORGE PASSIVE ABILITIES

On The Ropes: Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you temporary overshield.

Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you temporary overshield. Victory Rush: Killing a player with a melee attack restores your health and gives you a 30% speed boost for 10 seconds.

Season 4 of Apex Legends kicks off next month.

